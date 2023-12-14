Exclusive: Shweta Gautam to enter Star Plus’ Imlie

Actress Shweta Gautam who is presently seen playing a pivotal role in Sindoor Ki Keemat will soon make her way into the cast of Star Plus’ Imlie. Produced by 4 Lions Films, the show is presently going through major drama wherein Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) and Imlie (Adrija Roy) are supporting each other. While Imlie supports and stands by Agastya in reopening his sweet mart, Agastya always strives to get Imlie her rightful respect. The ratings of Imlie has also seen a high, with the show taking the Number 2, slot as per today’s ratings (14 December).

The story plot will soon see an interesting entry. Actress Shweta Gautam will enter the show to play a very important role.

As per a reliable source, “Shweta’s entry will bring in big twists in the tale and will bring its new revelations.”

Shweta was seen recently in Nima Denzongpa, Hamari Wali Good News etc.

When contacted, Shweta Gautam confirmed the news to IWMBuzz.com, saying, “Yes, I am entering Imlie in a very different kind of a role. I am already part of the production’s other show Sindoor Ki Keemat. And I am grateful that they offered Imlie to me. Working with Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films has been a great experience for me. I look forward to a great run with Imlie.”

We buzzed the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.