Exclusive: Sumit Kaul to play the main antagonist in Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

Versatile actor Sumit Kaul who has done a good range of work on TV, films and the medium of OTT, will be seen playing a very interesting character in Sony SAB’s upcoming show, Tenali Rama. As we know, the yester-year show which earned all appreciation will come back in the month of December. As we know, Krishna Bhardwaj who played the titular role of Tenali Rama earlier, will play the main role in the show. The historic-comedy-drama show is produced by Contiloe Entertainment.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusively about actors Barkha Bisht and Nimisha Vakharia playing the role of Goddess Kaali and Lakshmi Amma again. We also wrote about Priamvada Kant reprising her role.

Now we hear of Sumit Kaul playing an important role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Sumit will play the main antagonist in the show. He will have a powerful role to essay.”

We buzzed Sumit but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Abhimanyu Singh and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

