Exclusive: Suraj Kakkar to enter Star Plus’ Pandya Store

Actor Suraj Kakkar who has featured in TV shows Dhhai Kilo Prem, Piyaa Albela, Lajwanti, Sanyukt etc, will now enter the Star Plus show Pandya Store. Produced by Sphere Origins, the show has recently risen in ratings. It also completed the milestone of a year.

The show is seeing big twists with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) and Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) getting separated. However, Dhawal’s accident and illness has forced Amresh to get Natasha back to the Makwana house, this time to take care of an ailing Dhawal. But Dhawalis unaware of the same, and believes earnestly that Natasha is back in his life. There continue to be problems lingering between the Makwana and the Pandya families. The recent fire accident in the Makwana house saw Chiku blaming Amresh of trying to kill him in the fire.

We now hear that Suraj will make his entry soon in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Suraj will be the new guy who will mark his entry in Natasha’s life.”

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.

