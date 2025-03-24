Exclusive: Tanmay Nagar to enter Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible

Young actor Tanmay Nagar who has featured in the popular web project Gunaah, will soon enter the popular Sony SAB show Pushpa Impossible. The show produced by JD Majethia’s Hats Off Productions will see his entry into the narrative soon. He will play the role of Arjun Shekhawat who will be an ad film-maker and will have grey shades. The guy will have a glimpse of Rashi for his shoot, and will try to convince her for the shoot.

We at IWMBuzz.com contacted Tanmay and he confirmed the news for us and said, “After delivering a successful hit with Gunaah on Hotstar for two seasons as Mert, I am now making my return to television after three years. It’s an exciting transition because, while OTT allowed me to explore deep, intense characters, TV brings a different kind of connection with the audience. This journey has been about growth, pushing my boundaries, and evolving as an actor. Stepping back into the TV space feels like a new challenge, and I am ready to bring something fresh and powerful to the screen once again.”

We buzzed the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get through to them.

Tanmay was last seen in the TV space with & TV’s show Ek Mahanayak – BR Ambedkar.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Prosenjit Chatterjee forays as Producer in Hindi TV space with Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed for Star Plus; Abrar Qazi to play the lead