Exclusive: Teri Meri Doriyaann fame child actor Naman Ratan to enter Sony TV’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Child actor Naman Ratan who was recently seen in Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann, in the role of Akeer Angad Singh Brar, will soon enter the Sony TV popular show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. Produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta’s DJ’s – A Creative Unit, the show is going through a leap of about three years. The show has seen the separation of Adiraj (Miskat Varma) and Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer).

The show is also staged to see the entry of Mudit Nayar. The lives of the leads will undergo a sea change with Kavya focussing on her professional career after having a setback in her marital life.

At this juncture, the child actor Naman Ratan will enter the show in the role of Omi. As we know, Omi is the son of Adiraj’s elder brother who is no more.

Naman Ratan played the Sardar kid Akeer recently, in Teri Meri Doriyaann. His swell job in the show has given him another opportunity to bank on.

We buzzed the child actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer, who marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. Her unwavering determination to protect him from their schemes is a testament to her strength. This is a story that will inspire and captivate you.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.