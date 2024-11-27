Exclusive: Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Divyangana Jain joins Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in Ekta Kapoor’s new show for Sony TV

Czarina of television Ekta Kapoor’s banner Balaji Telefilms plans to make a resounding start to the New Year 2025 with a next fiction launch which will be for Sony TV. The show which will be a mature love story, will bring back the magic of two hugely popular actors Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi. Karan and Divyanka have been Balaji Telefilms’ most popular onscreen Jodi to date, after their success with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

For the uninitiated, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the show was about the lives of Ishita and Raman, who hail from two different states and are poles apart from each other. The two decide to marry each other for the sake of the latter’s daughter and eventually fall in love.

Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi are all set to ignite the small screen again, with their new show on Sony TV. This will be a mature love story and this will surely bring them back on the TV screens in very poignant and engaging roles.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that actress Divyangana Jain who was last seen playing the main negative role in Star Plus’ Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, has been roped in to play the main negative role in the Balaji Telefilms’ show. Divyangana’s portrayal of Kalindi was much appreciated by the audience in her earlier show.

As per a reliable source, “Divyangana has been roped in for a powerful negative role in the show.”

We buzzed Divyangana but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.