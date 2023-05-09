Exclusive: Vaibhavi Mahajan to enter Teri Meri Doriyaann

Vaibhavi Mahajan who was earlier seen in Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani will now enter Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaan. She will replace actress Rose Sardana in the role of Kiara.

Actress Vaibhavi Mahajan who was earlier part of TV shows Alibaba Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Thoda Sa Baadal Thod Sa Paani and Shubhaarambh, has bagged a plump role in the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, Teri Meri Doriyaann is going through a wedding drama with the marriage of Garry (Tushar Dhembla) and Shanaya (Shivya Pathania) being fixed. However, Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) is out to expose Garry’s truth about being the man in her sister Seerat’s (Roopam Sharma) life. At this juncture, the show will see a replacement. Actress Rose Sardana who plays the parallel lead in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya has opted out of Teri Meri Doriyaann. She was playing the role of Kiara Kaur Baweja, the sister of Garry.

Now the news coming to us is that Vaibhavi Mahajan will get into the shoes of Kiara. As we know, Jasleen and her family are happy with the marriage of Garry being fixed. It is heard that there is a substantially important track that is being developed related to Kiara.

We buzzed Rose and she confirmed moving out of Teri Meri Doriyaann but did not get into details.

We reached out to Vaibhavi but did not get through to her.

We buzzed the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

