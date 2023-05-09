ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Vaibhavi Mahajan to enter Teri Meri Doriyaann

Vaibhavi Mahajan who was earlier seen in Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani will now enter Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaan. She will replace actress Rose Sardana in the role of Kiara.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 May,2023 11:20:59
Exclusive: Vaibhavi Mahajan to enter Teri Meri Doriyaann

Actress Vaibhavi Mahajan who was earlier part of TV shows Alibaba Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Thoda Sa Baadal Thod Sa Paani and Shubhaarambh, has bagged a plump role in the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, Teri Meri Doriyaann is going through a wedding drama with the marriage of Garry (Tushar Dhembla) and Shanaya (Shivya Pathania) being fixed. However, Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) is out to expose Garry’s truth about being the man in her sister Seerat’s (Roopam Sharma) life. At this juncture, the show will see a replacement. Actress Rose Sardana who plays the parallel lead in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya has opted out of Teri Meri Doriyaann. She was playing the role of Kiara Kaur Baweja, the sister of Garry.

Now the news coming to us is that Vaibhavi Mahajan will get into the shoes of Kiara. As we know, Jasleen and her family are happy with the marriage of Garry being fixed. It is heard that there is a substantially important track that is being developed related to Kiara.

We buzzed Rose and she confirmed moving out of Teri Meri Doriyaann but did not get into details.

We reached out to Vaibhavi but did not get through to her.

We buzzed the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
I feel sexy all the time: Jayshree Soni
I feel sexy all the time: Jayshree Soni
Exclusive: Kiran Sharma bags Dangal's next
Exclusive: Kiran Sharma bags Dangal's next
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant and Lakshmi’s roka ceremony gets fixed
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant and Lakshmi’s roka ceremony gets fixed
Exclusive: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Ritu Vasishtha to enter Yeh Hai Chahatein
Exclusive: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Ritu Vasishtha to enter Yeh Hai Chahatein
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya decides to hurt Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya decides to hurt Preeta
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Jagdish agrees to Yash and Pooja’s alliance
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Jagdish agrees to Yash and Pooja’s alliance
Latest Stories
Salman Khan Death Threat Case: Mumbai Police issues lookout against man accused of using gangster Goldy Brar's name
Salman Khan Death Threat Case: Mumbai Police issues lookout against man accused of using gangster Goldy Brar's name
Dancing is the best way to burn calories: Hetal Yadav
Dancing is the best way to burn calories: Hetal Yadav
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Khushwant instigates Nimrit against the Brar family
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Khushwant instigates Nimrit against the Brar family
Somebody I Used To Know Review: A Romcom That Tries Your Patience In A good Way
Somebody I Used To Know Review: A Romcom That Tries Your Patience In A good Way
Vedha Review: Primeval Portrayal Of Red-hot Evil
Vedha Review: Primeval Portrayal Of Red-hot Evil
Bhootnath Turns 15
Bhootnath Turns 15
Read Latest News