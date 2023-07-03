ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Vihaan Thakkar and Jyoti Thakur bag TV show Kaashi Vishvanath

Child actor Vihaan Thakkar and Jyoti Thakur will be part of the cast of Doordarshan's new show Kaashi Vishvanath. This mythological presentation is produced by Kamalashree Film Pvt. Ltd.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jul,2023 17:39:12
Exclusive: Vihaan Thakkar and Jyoti Thakur bag TV show Kaashi Vishvanath

Child actor Vihaan Thakkar who was recently roped in for the Atrangi show Drishti produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt. Ltd., has been taken in for the production house’s other show to be launched on Doordarshan. Vihaan will be seen playing an important character in the production’s mythological which is to launch on Doordarshan titled Kaashi Vishvanath.

Joining him will be new face actress Jyoti Thakur. She will play the role of Ketaki in Kaashi Vishvanath. The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. Kaashi Vishvanath has been cast by Devtosh Mukherjee.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Sunil Nagar being roped in to play the role of Lord Brahma in Kaashi Vishvanath. We also wrote about Nidhi Gangta playing the role of Goddess Saraswati in the mytho show. We also wrote about Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa joining the cast of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can read it here.

Exclusive: Sunil Nagar bags mythological show Kaashi Vishvanath

Exclusive: Nidhi Gangta bags key role in upcoming show Kaashi Vishvanath 

Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath

We now hear of Vihaan Thakkar and Jyoti Thakur being seen in the show.

We buzzed the actors but did not get any revert from them.

Read Latest News