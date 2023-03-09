Star Plus’ popular show Imlie produced by Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films will soon see an important entry. Actor Zohaib Ashraf M Siddiqui who is known for his portrayal in the popular yester-year show Sapne Suhaane Ladakpan Ke, will enter the cast of Imlie.

Zohaib’s entry will be the next big development in the upcoming track, is what we hear.

As per the ongoing track, Cheeni (Seerat Kapoor) has been exposed by Imlie (Megha Chakraborty). The whole of the Rana family has stood in support of Imlie. The coming phase in the story line will see Atharva (Karan Vohra) and Imlie finally uniting.

However, this new entry will shake up the plot.

It is believed that Zohaib will be the stepbrother of Atharva.

We buzzed Zohaib but did not hear from him.

We reached out to the Producer Gul Khan and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.