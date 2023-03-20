Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik’s recent statement about ‘mandali khatam’ has shocked Bigg Boss 16 fans. As per reports in Koi Moi, the alleged Mandali comprised of Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, and others is over. Abdu is reportedly also upset with the way Stan has been treating him.

Recently, on his Instagram LIVE, Abdu Rozik claimed MC Stan is spreading lies about him in the media. According to Rozik, Stan has been saying that Abdu wants him to promote his song. However, the singer said he doesn’t want him to do so as his song already has 23 million views. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant revealed that MC Stan often disconnects his calls nowadays.

“When I call MC Stan he doesn’t say hi or Salam, he directly disconnects the call. Everyone is coming and asking me about MC Stan. Do you really think I will ever speak bad for MC Stan? Whenever he was sad in the Bigg Boss house I was with him, everytime. Now, he is going around saying in the media that I told him to promote my song, why he is doing that. I am having a headache. Since the time I have seen the news in the media I have gotten angry,” said Abdu.

