From Anupamaa, Preeta, Manjiri, Pushpa And Teji: Powerful Moms On Hindi Television

Fiction shows on television stand on some strong pillars of support!! Of course, the leads play a crucial role in the structuring of a show. Also, the antagonists/anti-heroes on TV gain huge limelight, courtesy of their hugely built negative image in the shows. However, the ‘Mothers’ on television are equally popular and the scripts created for today’s generation of mothers on TV are so very versatile. You can find every kind of mother on TV. A few are strict, a few are lovable to the core, many are disciplinarians and a lot many are negative too. But what makes it beautiful is the manner in which television has made the roles of mothers stronger and more justifiable.

We list out the Mothers of Television who are dominating their scenes, garnering all the limelight under the sun!!

So here we go with our list.

Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch from Anupamaa:

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen two different mothers in action. Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly is the just, firm, independent and strong woman and mother we have come across!! She is the epitome of confidence, love and sacrifice!! The same show Anupamaa has yet another mother, Alpana Buch playing the role of Leela, who is the mother-in-law to Anupamaa. Anupamaa and Leela are complete opposites, but both are powerful and dominant in their own ways. Baa is lovable, and a firm pillar to her family. But she has her own way of tackling problems, and is very upfront and blunt. You will see Anupamaa handling her problems with more calmness and thought.

Ami Trivedi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Ami Trivedi as Manjiri Birla in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is making heads turn. When we think we have seen Manjiri’s worst, she comes up with yet another unpredictable behaviour in the character. Trust us when we say that Manjiri as a character is not negative at all. All of the reactions and reasonings stem from the love she has for her son Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda). She has been manipulative and shady too in her behaviour and attitude. But as they say, all is fair in love and war!! So as a mother, she is trying to give the best future to her son, by hook or by crook!!

Isha Malviya from Udaariyaan:

Isha Malviya the talented actress has come a long way and has got the best possible opportunity of playing a dual role in the show, Udaariyaan on Colors, produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment. Jasmine as a mother, has been quite selfish just like how she was in her prime. Earlier, all that mattered to Jasmine was her own happiness. Now, she strives hard to keep her daughter Harleen happy. She is the scheming, negative mother who has vengeance and hatred from head to toe.

Kishori Shahane from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Bhavani Chavan has always been the dominant matriarch in the Chavan household, in the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Though not a mother to the main lead, Bhavani comes under the same category as that of a mother, courtesy of her love for Virat Chavan. A disciplinarian, Bhavani’s scheming tactics have paved the way for many new twists in the storyline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for all these years. Personal tragedies have only made her more negative and bitter.

Shraddha Arya from Kundali Bhagya:

Shraddha Arya has grown in stature as her journey with the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya has progressed. This popular Balaji Telefilms show is now focussing on the motherly love of Preeta aka Shraddha Arya. Her love for her children is coming across well. Shraddha has shown a lot of maturity and grace in donning the mother’s role. She is a powerful mother who has just begun the journey of giving her children the best future possible.

Kritika Desai from Pandya Store:

Kritika Desai who plays the role of Suman Pandya in Star Plus’ Pandya Store (Sphere Origin) might not be the glam-looking sophisticated mother that we mostly have on television. She is also handicapped, restricted to the wheelchair in the show. However, Suman as a character exudes so much power and is full of family values. She had kept the entire house united. Her sons were so devoted to their mother, that the scenes of the mother and sons used to come out wonderfully. Now, Suman stands tall as she takes the next generation’s story ahead as the only survivor from the whole big Pandya family.

Smita Bansal from Bhagya Laxmi:

Smita Bansal aka Neelam Oberoi from Zee TV’s Bhagya Laxmi produced by Balaji Telefilms is an enterprising, dominant and powerful mother. She has been one of the strong pillars of the show, and again wants the best for her son Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). Neelam has been shown to have a range of emotions, and is a complete family woman.

Karuna Pandey from Pushpa Impossible:

Pushpa, the role played emphatically by Karuna Pandey in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible, produced by Hats Off Productions, sees Pushpa as the representation of a typical woman and mother in Indian society. The character has changed the mindsets of today’s women and has given rise to the belief that age is no bar to fulfil goals in life.

Bidisha Ghosh Sharma from Kathaa Ankahee:

Bidisha Ghosh Sharma who portrays the role of Teji Raghuvanshi in Sony TV’s Kathaa Ankahee, produced by Sphere Origin, expresses the fear that every single mother has so very beautifully. Her life rests in her son Viaan Raghuvanshi (Adnan Khan). She goes through the fear of losing him and does all that it takes to keep her son with her. Fear, anxiety, strength and courage stem through this powerful mother of Indian television.

Swati Shah from Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan:

Swati Shah portrays the role of Kadambari Trivedi in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. This show produced by LSD Films has seen a series of emotions flowing out of this mother character. She loves her son Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) a lot. She again fears losing him, after losing her daughter-in-law in an accident. She is also a silent spectator of the turnaround that happens in her son’s life for the good. She welcomes Radha (Neeharika Roy) into the house when she understands that Radha and Mohan are made for each other.

Wow!! This seems to be some list for sure, when it comes to the popular mothers in Hindi television. Are you happy with our list? Add on if you have anything else in mind.

Happy reading!!