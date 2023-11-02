Television | News

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin And Teri Meri Doriyaann Secure Top 2 Positions In Ratings; Anupamaa Slides To No.3

Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Teri Meri Doriyaan are the Top 2 shows across GECs. Anupamaa, shifts to the No. 3 position on the ratings chart.

02 Nov,2023
Star Plus maintained its dominance in this week’s ratings as well!! However, there has been a shift of supremacy for the third consecutive week. Anupamaa produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut was topping the ratings chart for a long time. However, for the third consecutive week running, it is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which has maintained its No. 1 position in the ratings chart.

As per this week’s ratings, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has got a TVR of 2.4 and is the No. 1 show across GECs. Anupamaa, which was the close second top show for two weeks, has shifted positions. Teri Meri Doriyaann, again produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment moves ahead and becomes the No. 2 show across GECs.

Anupamaa is a close 3rd this week with TVR of 1.9. The best part is that Star Plus maintains its supremacy with all the top 6 shows being from Star Plus.

The order of ratings is as follows – Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Anupamaa, Pandya Store, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si holds the 9th position on the ratings chart.

The recently launched reality shows Bigg Boss 17 on Colors has a TVR of 1.4 and Indian Idol on Sony TV continues to rate low with 0.7 TVR.

