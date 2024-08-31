Television | TV News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda wished luck to his co-star Pranali Rathod for her new show on Colors, Durga. You can check the comments of Harshad here.

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda excelled as the leads of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, on Star Plus. As Abhimanyu Birla and Akshara, the two of them shared great chemistry. Offscreen, they are the thickest of friends and wish well for each other. It was the turn of Harshad Chopda to wish his co-actor of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for her new show on Colors, Durga.

As we know, Durga stars Pranali Rathod, Aashay Mishra, Indira Krishnan and others. The show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures, is the second original Hindi TV show of the production house after the successful Jhanak for Star Plus.

Recently, Pranali took to social media to post the promo of her new show. A lot of industry friends and well-wishers wished her for her new venture. One of them happened to friend Harshad Chopda. Harshad wished Pranali for her new show via his reply to her post.

He wrote on social media as reply,

harshad_chopda

Finallllyyyyyyy and it’s worth all the wait. Way to go. Yeyeyeyeeeee

Yes, this is the kind of mutual admiration and respect that each other share!! It was a nice feeling for Pranali to be wished by Harshad.

She replied to his comment saying, thank you to his comment.

You can check the comment here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Best of luck, Pranali!!