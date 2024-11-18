Hina Khan Finds Solace On Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal’s Arms, Talks About Fighting Battles

Hina Khan is undoubtedly a Sherni, as her fans lovingly call her. Her strength and courage to fight with life prove her worth and show how strong-minded she is. Earlier this year, the actress revealed being diagnosed with breast cancer, and since she has been sharing her health updates from chopping her hair to bruises from the disease, she has been fearless and hopeful for better. With her health, she also keeps working, and her travel enthusiasm takes her to different places. Recently, she jetted to Maldives for vacation with her boyfriend. She has been sharing photos from her vacation, but today’s dump will make you emotional. Let’s find out why.

Hina uploaded a series of photos in her Instagram story. The first one features her with her boyfriend, Rocky, as she finds solace in his arms, leaning her head on his shoulder. The duo facing the back looked cute, serving ‘couple’ goals. But Hina’s quote, “Through thick and thin.. We will get through thisss.. Yes we will.. InshaAllah,” left us emotional.

In addition, in one of her stories, the Hina shared an encouraging post revealing her struggles and fighting her battles in life: “I’m so proud of myself of how I handled myself this year. I fought so many silent battles. I humbled myself, wiped my own tears and smile everyday.”