Hina Khan gives a crucial health update on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 18’

Actress Hina Khan, who has been battling cancer and sharing her journey publicly, continues to inspire many with her resilience. Known for being vocal about her health, she has regularly updated fans through social media with images and videos highlighting her determination to fight the disease while remaining active in her work commitments.

Recently, Hina was spotted by paparazzi ahead of what is speculated to be a special appearance on Bigg Boss 18 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As she posed for the cameras, one of the photographers inquired about her health. She responded with a calm smile, saying, “Achi hai, chal raha hai. Aap log dua mein yaad rakhiye” (It is good, going on. Keep me in your prayers).

While Hina’s response reflected her strength and positivity, she chose to avoid answering another question about her favorite contestant in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. Her silence on the matter has only fueled curiosity about her potential involvement in the show.

Hina has previously been associated with the Bigg Boss franchise, having been a finalist and the runner-up of Season 11 and later appearing as a mentor in other seasons. Her rumored presence on Bigg Boss 18 has already created anticipation among fans who admire her fortitude and candor.

As she continues to juggle her personal health battle with professional engagements, Hina’s ability to stay focused and committed has resonated with many. Her appearance on the show, if confirmed, is expected to add a meaningful layer to the season, given her past experiences and ongoing journey. Fans await further details while sending their support and well-wishes to the actress.