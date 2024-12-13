Hina Khan reacts on being Google’s most searched amid cancer battle: “I want to be known for my work”

Television actress Hina Khan, currently undergoing chemotherapy, has shared a heartfelt message with her followers about becoming one of the most searched people on Google. While she’s grateful for the support during her health battle, she clarified that she doesn’t see this surge in attention as an achievement or something to celebrate.

In a post on her social media, Hina expressed that being googled because of her diagnosis feels uncomfortable. “I see a lot of people putting up stories and congratulating me on this new development, but honestly, for me, it’s neither an achievement nor something to be proud of,” she wrote. “I wish and pray that no one should be Googled because of their diagnosis or any health-related hardships.”

Hina, who is known for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has always been open about her personal life with her fans. She’s shared updates on her chemotherapy journey, offering an intimate look into her difficult experience with cancer treatment. While many fans have showered her with love and support during this challenging time, Hina made it clear that her desire is to be remembered for her career and accomplishments rather than her health struggles.

“I have always appreciated people’s genuine regard and respect for my journey in these testing times, but I would rather be Googled or known or acknowledged for my work and my accomplishments, just like I have been before and during my diagnosis,” she said.

Hina’s career has been marked by significant milestones. She gained fame as the beloved Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of the longest-running TV shows in India. Her popularity grew further with her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she became known for her strength, resilience, and authenticity.

Through her posts, Hina has offered her followers a candid view of what it’s like to go through chemotherapy, using her platform to raise awareness and inspire others facing similar battles. Still, she emphasizes that she wants her legacy to be based on her professional work rather than her health journey.

As she continues to navigate her personal and professional life, Hina’s message is a powerful reminder about the importance of how we define success and fame. It’s easy to become focused on a person’s hardships or challenges, but Hina’s plea is to remember people for their contributions, achievements, and the work they’ve done, not just for the struggles they endure.

Her post has sparked a broader conversation about privacy, fame, and the ethics of how public figures are treated in the media. For Hina, her health battle is just one chapter in her life, and she hopes that her fans continue to recognize her for the work she’s done and the impact she’s made in the entertainment industry.