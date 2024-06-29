Hina Khan Seeks Solace Fighting With Stage 3 Breast Cancer Says, “This Too Shall Pass”

Yesterday turned out to be a bad day for Hinaholicas and Hina Khan’s fans as the actress took to her Instagram handle and left her fans in deep shock as she revealed about her health condition. The actress revealed that she is suffering from stage 3 breast cancer, and her treatment has begun. Amidst the challenges of her health condition, the actress seeks solace and shares a hopeful message on her Instagram.

Hina Khan Seeks Solace Amidst Fighting With Her Disease

On Saturday afternoon, Hina took to her Instagram story and shared a story seeking solace with a hopeful message as she fights the difficulties she is facing. In the story, the actress wrote, “This too shall pass (with a black flower, smiling symbol and a red heart).”

Hina’s story shows that she is staying strong in this tough time. Most importantly, she is fighting her disease with a smile on her face and keeping hope for the better. Hina Khan is a talented actress in town. Besides that, she is known for her strong personality, often taking a stand against the wrong and raising her voice, which is why her fans call her ‘Sher Khan.’ And she will fight the disease with the same energy.

Hina Khan rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss, and in both shows, she ended up becoming the runner-up. She has also worked in Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 and Naagin.