Hina Khan’s Eyes Reflect Profound Pain As She Recollects The Moment When She Informed Her Mother About Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Hina Khan the talented actress is going through a rather tough phase in her life, as she battles third-level breast cancer. Hina has shown great determination in waging her war to fight this illness. Her treatment has begun and we have seen Hina being active on social media, spreading her positivity to one and all via messages and posts. We saw her attending a party on the day she got to know the diagnosis. We also saw her cutting her hair and exhibiting high levels of restraint and happiness in fighting this phase. We today, have Hina Khan telling us about the moment when she broke the sad news to her mother. With immense grief, she put up the post about the moment when her mother was informed of her breast cancer diagnosis.

The post has an emotional narration of the moment from Hina. She talks about her mother’s pain, and ability to smile through the crisis and provide love and comfort to her daughter.

Hina wrote,

realhinakhan

A mother’s heart can consume an Ocean of Sorrow and Pain to provide Shelter, love and comfort to her children.

This was the day she received the news of my diagnosis, the shock that she felt was inexplicable but she found a way to hold me and forget her pain.

A Superpower in which Mothers excel always.

Even her world was crumbling down yet she found a way to shelter me in her arms and give me strength.

#mother

The pictures that she put up are of the great determination of a mother and the courage that she transfers into her daughter who has to fight the battle.

Well, we have seen Hina Khan’s determination and willpower to fight this phase and emerge as the winner!! Now, we have seen the source of her determination, her mother!!

We wish Hina a speedy recovery!!