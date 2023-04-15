Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash is one of the hottest and most attractive actresses in the entertainment industry. Loved by her fans for her bindaas attitude and stellar acting, Tejasswi made her acting debut in 2012. Later, went on to do many popular shows. But this success was not gained overnight, and Tejasswi had to struggle for years for this fame.

Tejasswi participated in Bigg Boss Season 15 and emerged as a winner. Then, there was no looking back for the actress. She is not only a great actress but also a wonderful fashionista. She has always wowed us with her grand fashion choices, well-toned body, and acting flairs. The fans love the actress’s versatile characters and her looks.

Currently, Tejasswi is seen in Colors’ popular show Naagin 6. The actress has been winning praise for her role. But do you know how much she charges per episode? Well, as per reports in Siasat, Tejasswi charges 2 lakhs per episode, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.