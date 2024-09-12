Is Ankita Lokhande Pregnant? Ganesh Chaturthi Pictures Have Fans Talking About Her Pregnancy

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one loved and adored couple. During the recent Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Ankita was seen celebrating the festival with great vibe and vigour. She posted a series of pictures of her family doing the Aarti of Bappa and engaging in festive spirits. Ankita wore a blue zari saree and adorned a lot of jewels, giving her a wonderful ethnic vibe. From the time she has put up those pictures, there have been talks again about Ankita being pregnant.

Ankita Lokhande’s pregnancy news had earlier surfaced in May this year when media scribes went about writing about her possible pregnancy. Even though there was no clarification after that, the recent pictures posted by Ankita have again given rise to the possibility of Ankita being on the family way.

In one of the photos where she is seen offering her prayers, Ankita visibly has a bump, and users and fans who saw these pictures started to comment on her post about her being pregnant. Though not all the pictures posted in the series show a visible bump, one such picture which is clicked at the correct angle, surely has given rise to this doubt.

You can check the pictures here.

Courtesy: Instagram

You can see the comments coming from fans who feel Ankita is in the family way.

Only time will tell whether there is truth to it. We can hope and pray that Ankita’s fans are blessed with the good news soon!!