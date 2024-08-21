Isha Malviya channels her inner ‘Stree’ shaking a leg to ‘Aayi Nai’ from ‘Stree 2’

Actor Isha Malviya is still a young belle but she has already managed to carve out quite a career for herself so far, where apart from playing the parallel lead in Udaariyaan, Malviya had quite an interesting and talked-about innings in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Since then, it has been a while where Malviya has starred in any fiction show but has still been very active. Starring in two hit music videos, Malviya also has a social media presence that is loved by her fans a lot. Malviya continues to post reels and videos thus keeping up with the trend, and on that note, she did that yet again recently.

Posting a specially shot video, Malviya is seen cinematically performing to the super hit song from the recent blockbuster, Stree 2 called Aayi Nai. The song, Aayi Nai has been a reel favorite and trending constantly. Malviya decided to channel her inner Stree dressed in a blingy red dress as she energetically performed the song. Her caption read, “Wo street hai, much bhi kar sakti hai”-

When it comes to Stree 2, the film has managed to break several box office records already and is on course to cross 300 cr whus beating Kalki 2898 AD to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.