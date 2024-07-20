Ishqbaaaz Co-stars Surbhi Chandna And Kunal Jaisingh Reunite For New Project, Checkout

Do you remember the Ishqbaaaz? Yes! The show with the best cast and an entertaining story. The lead actors include Nakul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Vrushika Mehta, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo, Nehalaxmi Iyer, and Mansi Srivastava. The whole cast of the show is still good friends, and we often find them hanging out together. And if you are missing them badly so, there is good news for you as Surbhi Chandna and Kunal Jaisingh, the Bhabhi-devar from Ishqbaaaz, reunite for another project. Let’s take a look.

Surbhi, on her Instagram story, shared a glimpse inside the moving bus, showcasing her whole team and Kunal Jaisingh as they head for their new work. The actress in the background asks Kunal if he is excited about the new project and reveals that the team is ready, building up the anticipation.

View Instagram Post 1: Ishqbaaaz Co-stars Surbhi Chandna And Kunal Jaisingh Reunite For New Project, Checkout

On the other hand, Kunal shared a story from the flight sitting beside Surbhi. As the duo enjoyed taking selfies and flaunting their style, Surbhi and Kunal left fans guessing as they said, “We are going to keep guessing.” The actress revealed that fans will soon witness the duo together, hinting about their pairing for an upcoming project.

Later in the next story, Kunal shared a photo of a drink in his hand with a moody backdrop. He tagged Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, which hints that Surbhi and Kunal’s new project is all set to be shot in Heaven of Earth.