Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda welcome a baby boy

Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda become parents to a baby boy

Barun Sobti, who rose to fame as Arnav in Star Plus show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, is on cloud nine. The actor has welcomed a baby boy with his wife Pashmeen Manchanda, as per reports in Times Of India. The duo never announced their pregnancy on social media, but recently, when Barun and Pashmeen attended his former co-star Dalljiet Kaur’s wedding, several reports claimed that the couple was expecting.

Barun confirmed that he and his wife had become parents again to ETimes TV. Barun and his wife, Pashmeen were childhood sweethearts who met each other during their school days. After a long-distance relationship, the couple tied the wedding knot in a private ceremony on 12 December 2010 in a Gurudwara. Barun and Pashmeen are already parents to a daughter named Sifat.

