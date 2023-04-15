Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions has gone through huge drama. The recent separation of Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) in the show, has given rise to rumour mills going on extra work to get to the news ahead in the story.

Recently, reports about Anupamaa taking a leap of about six years, has been doing rounds. The report not only indicated a permanent separation for Anuj and Anupamaa, but also hinted about the big changes in their lives after the six years leap.

However, we at IWMBuzz.com have gotten to know that there is no huge leap in place for Anupamaa.

Also, there was a huge twist to the leap news that made rounds. There was also a #No Leap In Anupamaa flash news that trended big on social media.

You can check the flash here.

We at IWMBuzz.com contacted Producer Rajan Shahi who categorically dismissed the 6 years leap rumour stating, “There is no six years leap in Anupamaa. We will be getting into a new phase, which will be more of a transition. There will be a jump in time, but this will not be a huge one. It can be a few days’ jump in story or a few weeks. All I can say is that there will be a huge shakeup in the story plot and in the equations that the characters share. Also, there will be a few additions and subtractions in the cast. A few characters which have had its duration will be eased off, decisions for which have not been taken yet.”

We at IWMBuzz.com look forward to this new twist in Anupamaa!!