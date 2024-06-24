Kanwar Dhillon Celebrates 100 Episodes of Udne Ki Aasha With A Gratitude Post, Says ‘Phaad Ke Rakh Denge’

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus show has grown in the minds of audiences in quick time!! The show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production is about the tale of Sachin Deshmukh and Sailee who are bound in an uncomfortable marital bond, which sees a full journey of acceptance and love as it goes on. Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora the leads of the show, have hit an amazing chord with the audience. The show recently completed its first milestone of 100 episodes. Kanwar Dhillon who plays the very different, loud-mouthed, yet sincere character of Sachin Deshmukh put up a gratitude post on social media, thanking the Producers, his co-actors and his fans for all the love coming towards the show and his character.

Sachin Deshmukh is not an easy character to perform. It is a powerful role, with the person’s sarcastic comments and thought-provoking oneliners adding a great punch and effectively pushing ahead the popularity of the show.

Kanwar who has very conveniently adapted himself into the role of Sachin, is happy with the response and the show’s growth. With the show completing 100 episodes, Kanwar penned down a heart-warming message to the makers, co-actors and the fans.

Kanwar says with all gratitude that this is the perfect example of a character that he loves to perform. He is happy with the 100 episodes completion and says that this is just the start for bigger things. He says with all confidence, ‘ To a 100 and beyond!! Phaad Ke Rakh Denge’.

Well, nobody other than Kanwar can treat the audience with such a fabulous experience watching Sachin Deshmukh!!

Best of luck to Team Udne Ki Aasha!!