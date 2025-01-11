Kanwar Dhillon on ‘Udne Ki Asha’ beating ‘Anupamaa’ on TRP charts; his surgery & more

Actor Kanwar Dhillon might currently been on cloud nine as the new year has begun with his show, Udne Ki Asha being on the top of the charts, even beating Anupamaa.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Dhillon opened up on beating Anupamaa on TRP charts, audience having a relatable factor with Sachin, and also going through wisdom tooth surgery.

Q. New Year begun a little differently for you. Please share

Kanwar: Yes indeed, it was a rather painful beginning to the new year. Our target to complete episodes last month wasn’t entirely done so I didn’t opt for the surgery then. Then on 2nd, when I came for shoot the pain was immense and I had to do it and went on to have a deep wisdom tooth surgery. Post that, having a swelling is quite normal and hence, I had to take three days off to recover. Today, I thought I will shoot as the swelling has minimised and there has been too many offs now plus the bank will expire. Hence, I am back on shoot today.

Q. The relatability factor pertaining to Sachin (your character) has been the reason of one of the highlights of the show as the audience has really loved that and now, Udne Ki Aasha has been one of the top shows, even leaving big shows like Anupamaa behind.

Kanwar: Whatever character you do, relatability is of prime importance and there is nothing more important than that. Since the show has begun, Sachin has managed to strike a chord with people and the show has always been in Top 5 or Top 3 consistently. Now, it was a matter of time, it keeps rising ahead. Udne Ki Asha is one of the simplest and most honest shows on TV which leads to form a connect with the audience. I have really done my homework for the character constantly, so obviously, it feels great that when the show works and forms a connect. The show is on top but we are not taking it on our heads and just focusing on delivering good content.