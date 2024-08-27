Television | TV News

what seemed like another divine post turned out to be the exact opposite for actor Ankita Lokhande. The actor decided to do the puja at her home went on to post a video of the same, followed by trolls and negative comments.

Today is the auspicious day of Janmashtami 2024, which celebrates Lord Krishna’s birth and across the country, flocks and flocks of people get together to go on and celebrate Dahi Handi. A human pyramid is formed and one person gets in top of several feet above the ground to break the matka which is filled with dahi and other sweet things.

Everyone has their own way of celebrating this big day and mainly, on a lighter scale, everyone who has Lord Krishna’s idol at their home go on to celebrate it by doing his Puja.

And what seemed like another divine post turned out to be the exact opposite for actor Ankita Lokhande.

The actor decided to do the puja at her home went on to post a video of the same, captioning it”Achutam Keshavam 🦚🪈

Keshav, Madhav, Shyam, Krishna, Kanha, Bankebihari, Murli Manohar, Murlidhar, so many names, so many roops to pray to. I hope he, the ultimate creator, blesses us all with happiness and good health. Happy Krishna Janmashtami “-

View Post: ‘Kapde toh pure pehen leti’, ‘pooja nahi, sirf drama’, – netizens troll Ankita Lokhande on her Janmashtami video

As soon as it happened, she was flooded with trolls and negativity from everyone. From people marking her for the clothes she wore to how she used a water bottle and handling agarbatti in the wrong hand – the comments were full of trolls and negative comments-

We wonder if Lokhande will respond to this. The actor, along with husband, Vicky Jain are currently a part of the TRP grabbing reality show, Laughter Chefs.