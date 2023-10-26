Television | News

Kartik Rao joins the cast of Colors' Chand Jalne Laga

Kartik Rao will be part of the cast of Colors' new offering, Chand Jalne Laga. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Swastik Productions. Read the news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Oct,2023 10:55:14
Young actor Kartik Rao who has featured in TV shows Mann Ati Sundar, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, has bagged a meaty role in Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga. He was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Saas Bahu aur Flamingo. The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann, Praneet Bhatt, Krish Chugh, Nasirr Khan, Sorab Bedi, Somesh Agarwal, Gurpreet Bedi being part of the show.

We now hear of Kartik playing a very complex role. He will be a rich guy, with a different kind of personality trait before people’s eyes. He will be narrow-minded with negative shades within.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Swastik Productions has Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav on Colors, Vanshaj on Sony SAB doing very well.

