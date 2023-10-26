Kartik Rao joins the cast of Colors' Chand Jalne Laga

Young actor Kartik Rao who has featured in TV shows Mann Ati Sundar, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, has bagged a meaty role in Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga. He was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Saas Bahu aur Flamingo. The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann, Praneet Bhatt, Krish Chugh, Nasirr Khan, Sorab Bedi, Somesh Agarwal, Gurpreet Bedi are part of the show.

We now hear of Kartik playing a very complex role. He will be a rich guy, with a different kind of personality trait before people’s eyes. He will be narrow-minded with negative shades within.

Swastik Productions has Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav on Colors, Vanshaj on Sony SAB doing very well.

