Kushal Tandon has now become neighbors to Kriti Sanon & Amitabh Bachchan; here’s how

Actor Kushal Tandon has now become the latest celebrity to be lured by the properties in Alibaug – something that more and more celebrities have been drawn towards lately. A report suggests that Tandon purchased a plot in the town and this leads to a major update.

Interestingly, Tandon’s purchase of the property comes in after headlines about Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon buying land there also hit the web. And hence, this means that Tandon is now neighbors to the likes of stalwarts like Bachchan and Sanon.

The property he has purchased in Alibaug will lead to the construction of a spacious bungalow, which is in context to the desire to have a more personalised and peaceful spot to stay in. For the uninitiated, the town of Alibaug is known for its serene beaches and still being relatively close to the bustling town of Mumbai.

This comes in right after Tandon’s recent show, Barsatein recently went off-air. The actor, as one would remember has been a TV regular but has also done a couple of notable web shows. Having also been in reality shows like Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss, Tandon has been picky about his choices of fiction shows and has only done the likes of shows like Beyhadh and Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. Recently, he was also in the news owing to rumors of him dating Barsatein co-star, Shivangi Joshi.