One of the most popular shows on Indian television, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ is all set to make its place in the hearts of the audience once again. Recently, the lead pair of the show, Smriti Irani (Tulsi) and Amar Upadhyay (Mihir) were spotted outside producer Ekta Kapoor’s house, which led to tremendous excitement among the fans.

In a paparazzi video going viral, Amar Upadhyay was seen in a white shirt and off-white pants, where he was seen posing in front of the media cameras. At the same time, Smriti Irani was seen in a beautiful salwar suit and went inside smiling warmly at the camera. This video is going viral rapidly on social media and it is being speculated that something big is going to happen.

If sources are to be believed, Smriti and Amar have also started shooting for the show. This new season will be a limited series of 150 episodes, but the makers intend that the show will once again reach the historic figure of 2000 episodes.

Along with this, speculations have also increased about the return of other old cast members of the show. There are reports that names like Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna may also be seen in cameo roles in this season. An extended promo is also being planned in which many old faces will be seen, which will once again remind the audience of that old era.

With the return of Tulsi and Mihir, the show is once again set to create history on Indian television. Now all eyes are on Ekta Kapoor to see how she will once again take this cult show to new heights with her magic.

