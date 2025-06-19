Madhubala Atri Enters Star Plus Show Jhanak, Take A Look At Her Character

Star Plus show Jhanak witnessed its first-ever leap almost two years after the premiere, and previous characters Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja were replaced by the new leads Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma, and Twinkle Arora. Besides the lead characters, after the 20-year leap, the show has roped in several new characters, making the storyline even more compelling and intriguing. The latest entrant to the show is actress Madhubala Atri.

Actress Madhubala Atri has joined the Star Plus show Jhanak, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures. The actress has already started shooting for the show, and her character is different from the roles she has played before. Although her character’s details are not available, please take a look below to see how her character appears.

In the behind-the-scenes glimpse shared by Madhubala, the actress is seen wearing a blue cotton printed saree with a white blouse, which hints that her character is decent, while her bun hairstyle, blank bindi, and makeup make it clear that she is portraying a character of a village girl just like the lead character Riya Sharma.

Taking about Madhubala’s previous work, the actress has appeared in several hit shows. She was last seen in Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya in a cameo. Additionally, she has appeared in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, Badal Pe Paon Hai, and other notable productions.