Major Missing: Ankita Lokhande Shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pic With Pet Dog On His 4th Death Anniversary

Today is Sushant Singh Rajput‘s 4th death anniversary. Like many of his fans, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, missing the actor, shared a story on her Instagram handle, expressing her feelings for the late actor. Sushant died on 14 June 2020, allegedly by suicide. Ankita and Sushant were the television world’s most loved couple for their on and off-screen chemistry.

Ankita shared a nostalgic photo of Sushant with her pet dog Scotch on her Instagram handle. In the image, the late actor poses with their pet dog, Scotch, in silhouette light. Sharing this picture, Ankita didn’t write anything mourning the actor’s death. With this, one thing is clear: Ankita still misses her on-screen partner, and every year, she remembers him.

On the other hand, the late actor gifted Ankita the pet dog Scotch. Earlier this year, on 5 February 2024, Scotch also died, and the actress expressed her feelings through an Instagram post. Sushant also had a pet dog named Fudge, who died last January 2023.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput worked together in the popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta. They soon fell in love, but they broke up after Sushant started working in films. Sushant Singh Rajput was dating Rhea Chakraborty when he was found dead in his apartment during the COVID-19 pandemic.