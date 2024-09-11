Mishri Lead Shruti Bhist Wishes Namish Taneja On His 30th Birthday; Thanks Him For Being Her Life’s First Hero

Today, September 11, happens to be actor Namish Taneja’s birthday. As we know, Namish currently plays the role of Raghav in Colors’ Mishri, which is experiencing a lot of drama in its storyline. Co-actor and lead Shruti Bhist, who plays Mishri in the show, gave a shoutout to her hero, Namish Taneja, on his birthday.

Mishri Actor Namish’s 30th Birthday Celebration

Shruti posted a cute story on Instagram wishing her co-star the best on his birthday. She profusely thanked him for being her biggest support on the set. On his big day, Shruti wished him the best. She also thanked God for Namish being his life’s first hero.

As we know, Shruti and Namish exhibit great onscreen chemistry, and fans love them as a couple. In the show, there is a top-notch drama with Raghav slowly realizing his feelings for Mishri. The love triangle between Raghav, Mishri, and Vaani, played by Megha Chakraborty, is also loved by the masses.

You can check Shruti’s Instagram story here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Well, as Shruti puts it, today is Namish Taneja’s big day! As she indicates in the story, Namish and Shruti can party hard after they wrap up the shoot today.

Namish, wish you a Happy Birthday!!