Mangal Lakshmi and Mishri’s Mahasangam; Mishri and Mangal to dance together

Colors show Mishri and Mangal Lakshmi will have a major Mahasangam episode where Mangal (Deepika Singh) will get invited for the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony at Raghav’s (Namish Taneja) house. As we know, there is a big drama happening in both shows. We also know that Mishri, Raghav, Mishri and Vaani (Megha Chakraborty) staged a drama to capture the masked man who was troubling Mishri. They caught Gopal red-handed and got him punished for his act. However, Mishri had this feeling that Gopal was not the man who physically harmed her. In Mangal Lakshmi, Mangal was unaware of the chaos created in the house with Kusum (Urvashi Upadhyay) getting to know of Adit’s (Naman Shaw) secret love affair. Kusum lost trust in her dutiful son and was very upset.

Amidst this, there will be a Ganpati Visarjan function happening in Raghav’s house where Mangal will be called. During the festive ambience, Mishri and Mangal will be seen giving a fabulous dance performance. The two ladies will sizzle on the dance floor, complimenting each other in their dance moves and grace.

During the function, Ranjeet would have planned to ruin Mishri’s life. As we know, he is the real masked man who is not caught yet. He has wicked plans and will execute them during the Ganpati Visarjan. Mishri will seek the help of Mangal and will tell her about her suspicions on Ranjeet.

Will Mangal help Mishri in her struggle?

You can watch the Mahasangam of Mangal Lakshmi and Mishri tonight.