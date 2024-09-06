Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Mishri the Colors show produced by Story Square Productions will see Mishri getting locked in a room post the arrest of Raghav. Mishri will be desperate to save Raghav. Read it here.

Mishri the Colors television show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Mishri (Shruti Bhist) falling down in the eyes of Vaani (Megha Chakraborty). All efforts of Mishri to explain the real situation to Vaani, went to a waste when Vaani came into the house right when Raghav (Namish Taneja) was being overprotective of her. Vaani believed that Raghav was two-timing her, and lodged a police complaint. The result was that Raghav was arrested.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav’s family being worried for Raghav. They will not want more trouble coming from Mishri. Hence they will lock Mishri in a room and will try to do their best to get Raghav out of jail. Mishri will be annoyed about getting locked. She will worry about Raghav and will want to get out of the room and help him.

Mishri will try her best to break the door by banging things on the door so that it breaks and opens.

Will Mishri be able to get out and save Raghav?

Living in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is considered a lucky charm, bringing fortune to every event she attends. However, her own life is fraught with challenges as she battles against her fate. Manipulated by her scheming aunt into an unwanted marriage with her middle-aged uncle, Mishri finds an unexpected savior in Raghav, who reluctantly steps in to marry her instead, though his heart belongs to Vaani. Bound by gratitude and a desire for a genuine family, Mishri keeps the secret of her marriage to Raghav, embracing Vaani not as a rival but as the sister she never had. The show has Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.