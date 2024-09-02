Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Mishri the Colors television show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Mishri (Shruti Bhist) revealing that she was married to Raghav (Namish Taneja), before Vaani (Megha Chakraborty). Vaani gave the option of proving his love to Raghav by asking him to marry her immediately. However, Raghav was connected to Mishri through the responsibility that he had of taking care of her. He tried his best to tell Vaani that she is his love while Mishri is his responsibility and he cannot leave one for the sake of the other.

The upcoming episode will see the drama being carried on at Raghav’s home. Dadi will react angrily to Mishri’s truth and will decide to walk out of the house. She will take her Kanha idol and will decide to go out of the house when Mishri will plead to her to not go. Mishri will tell Dadi that she will move out of the house. Just then, to make Mishri’s life a living hell, Raghav will take a handful of sindoor and will put it on Mishri’s hairline, thus again forcing her to be his wife. Dadi will be shocked to see Raghav’s behaviour. But Raghav will justify his act and will tell Dadi that Mishri will be forced to stay in the same house as his wife, but will not get any rights of being his wife. He will claim it to be his revenge on Mishri.

How will Mishri’s future pan out now?

Living in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is considered a lucky charm, bringing fortune to every event she attends. However, her own life is fraught with challenges as she battles against her fate. Manipulated by her scheming aunt into an unwanted marriage with her middle-aged uncle, Mishri finds an unexpected savior in Raghav, who reluctantly steps in to marry her instead, though his heart belongs to Vaani. Bound by gratitude and a desire for a genuine family, Mishri keeps the secret of her marriage to Raghav, embracing Vaani not as a rival but as the sister she never had. The show has Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.