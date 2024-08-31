Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Mishri the Colors show produced by Story Square Productions will see Mishri attacked by the masked man, and her life being in danger. Will Raghav save her again? Read it here at IWMBuzz.com.

Mishri the Colors television show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Mishri (Shruti Bhist) being blamed for Raghav’s mother’s health deterioration. Raghav (Namish Taneja) was shocked to know that his mother was poisoned. On investigating, he found Mishri as the culprit and threw her out of the house. Mishri encountered the masked man again, who tried to harm her. We saw an altercation between the man and Mishri where the man threatened Mishri by showing her the marriage certificate of her marriage with Raghav.

The upcoming episode will see Mishri’s life being in danger at the hands of Ranjeet, who is the masked man. Mishri will fight hard to save herself, but will ultimately be hit on the head, after which she will faint.

As we know, the masked man earlier tried to get nasty at Mishri in the school when she was alone. Raghav had saved her from a brutal attack. It will be interesting to see if Raghav will get to know of Mishri being in problem.

Will Raghav save Mishri again?

Living in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is considered a lucky charm, bringing fortune to every event she attends. However, her own life is fraught with challenges as she battles against her fate. Manipulated by her scheming aunt into an unwanted marriage with her middle-aged uncle, Mishri finds an unexpected savior in Raghav, who reluctantly steps in to marry her instead, though his heart belongs to Vaani. Bound by gratitude and a desire for a genuine family, Mishri keeps the secret of her marriage to Raghav, embracing Vaani not as a rival but as the sister she never had. The show has Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.