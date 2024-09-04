Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Mishri the Colors show produced by Story Square Productions will see Raghav's protectiveness towards Mishri irking Vaani big time. She will have a showdown with Mishri. Read it here.

Mishri the Colors television show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Namish Taneja) putting sindoor on Mishri’s (Shruti Bhist) hairline, thus conveying to his family that she would stay in his house. As we saw, the relationship of Vaani (Megha Chakraborty) and Raghav has been ruined with the truth of Raghav-Mishri’s marriage coming out. Raghav told his family that Mishri will remain in the house as his wife, but will not get her rights. Raghav behaved rudely with Mishri when he threw a lot of jewels on her face and even decorated his bed so that he could have his first night with her.

The upcoming episode will see Dadi’s rude behaviour when she will decide to perform Mishri’s Shuddhikaran, and will ask Mishri to wash her leg on a huge plate. Dadi will later ask Mishri to drink the same water. Raghav will come in between, and throw the plate away. He will tell his family that Mishri is his wife and that only he holds the right to torture her. He will warn his family from being bad to Mishri. This protective attitude of Raghav will shock Mishri. At the same time, Vaani will come to the house as she would have been called by Mishri. Vaani will see the sight of Raghav being overprotective towards Mishri and will grow wild in anger. She will accuse Mishri of ruining her relationship with Raghav. Vaani will threaten to seek the help of the police in teaching Raghav and Mishri a lesson.

What will happen now?

Living in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is considered a lucky charm, bringing fortune to every event she attends. However, her own life is fraught with challenges as she battles against her fate. Manipulated by her scheming aunt into an unwanted marriage with her middle-aged uncle, Mishri finds an unexpected savior in Raghav, who reluctantly steps in to marry her instead, though his heart belongs to Vaani. Bound by gratitude and a desire for a genuine family, Mishri keeps the secret of her marriage to Raghav, embracing Vaani not as a rival but as the sister she never had. The show has Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.