Mohak Matkar Opens Up About Playing ‘Saru’, Her Journey, and On-Set Bonding

A new show ‘Saru’ is going to be launched soon on Zee TV, in which Mohak Matkar, Anushka Merchande and Shagun Pandey will be seen.

We had a talk related to this show with the lead actress of the show, Mohak Matkar, who is playing the role of Saru.

Talking about the concept of the show, Mohak said, ‘Saru is a girl from a small village who has big dreams. She struggles to fulfil those dreams. Saru is very good at studies, gets good marks and wants to go to Mumbai to study.

But her mother does not want her to leave the village, but Saru takes her grandfather’s blessings and leaves for Mumbai.’

Mohak says, ‘That is when the real story begins. She gets a different treatment in Mumbai, people look at her differently there, her maturity is what hits. But Saru is unstoppable, no matter how anyone behaves, her focus does not waver.’

Mohak talks about her character and dreams, ‘Saru wants to become a deputy collector, and also wants to make a name for herself in kabaddi. Both these journeys have been shown in the show.’

Talking about bonding with co-actors, Mohak said, ‘Bonding with everyone is very good. Everyone has become like a family. It is a lot of fun, we gossip, talk openly. Everyone is so nice that you can say anything, there is no hesitation.’

Mohak also shared her emotions about her first show, ‘I am very happy that I got such a character. This role is outside my comfort zone, and I am enjoying exploring it.’

Zee TV’s ‘Saru’ is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt. Ltd. A show based on the story of a girl from Rajasthan, in which we get to see her struggles when she fulfils her dreams.

The question is how she will fulfil her dreams, that too with so many struggles?

