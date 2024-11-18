Nia Sharma Injures Her Thumb Finger; Posts About Being In Pain

Nia Sharma the talented and popular actress who was last seen playing a chudail in Colors’ Suhagan Chudail, was enjoying her time in the last few days, as she was on a vacation spree to Thailand. Nia had been in Phuket, Thailand for some time, and had been engaging her audience and fans with posts and stills from her vacation. A total water lover, Nia posted a lot of pictures of her from the beach. She was seen in sensational dressing style which captivated the mood of one and all seeing the pictures. Now, Nia has put up a post that she had an injury just when she was about to reach the airport.

Her recent story on social media suggests that she jammed her thumb finger in the door of her car just before entering the airport premises. Nia put up a doctor’s written note where her injury is mentioned and details about her medication are mentioned. She also put a picture of her swollen and bad-looking thumb on which an ointment was applied.

She also mentioned that no vacation of hers ended without an injury as a souvenir. She said in her post that too much fun resulted in too much pain for her at the end.

Ouch!!

You can check her post and a picture here.

View Instagram Post 1: Nia Sharma Injures Her Thumb Finger; Posts About Being In Pain

Courtesy: Instagram

Well, Nia, we hope you are better now. Rest it out and wish you a speedy recovery.