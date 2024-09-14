Nia Sharma Is Forever Grateful For Her 14-Year Success As A Performer; Celebrates The Achievement

Nia Sharma who is presently seen in the very different avatar, that of a Suhagan Chudail in the Colors show by the same name, always believes in taking the route ‘less traversed’. The route here, opines to the exceptionally different roles that she has picked up all through her career. Nia’s sheer class as a performer was at its peak in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4, Khatron Ke Khiladi etc. Nia recently completed 14 years in the industry and was grateful for all that she could accomplish in this acting tenure. Looking ahead to having a greater future, Nia celebrated the occasion amid a grand decorative affair, where she was seen talking to her fans and well-wishers, thanking them profusely for showering love on her.

She wrote on social media,

niasharma90

Marking the 14th year In my field 🥰 Has been nothing but awesome.

Forever grateful for all the good things and the bad ones too… embraced it all with grace and dignity..Fought it all.. won it all.. loved it all..

And forever indebted to the well wishers who do such awesome things and make my presence felt.

Virginiaaaa.. noor.. siti.. Forum.. this is everything. Thanks you for the bottom of my heart ❤️

P.S Talk to me with respect 🫡 I am a senior now😂😅💯🫡

You should not miss the pictures, videos and post of Nia specially put up for this achievement. Nia is all smiles and filled with gratitude for the glorious 14 years she has enjoyed being part of the acting industry.

Well, Certainly, a reason to raise a toast!! Wishing Nia more and more luck, success and happiness in the years to come!!