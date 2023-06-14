OMG: Kapil Sharma's co-star Tirthanand Rao drinks poison, attempts suicide during FB Live

Kapil Sharma is one of the finest and most admired actors and comedians that we have in the country at present. It’s been many years now that Kapil Sharma has been ruling the roost in the entertainment space and well, we love him for all the nice and wonderful reasons. More often than not, we hear good and positive updates coming from his end. This time however, a really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in.

As per the latest media reports in Times Of India and SpotboyE, his co-star aka actor-comedian Tirthanand Rao attempted suicide by drinking poison during a live session on Facebook. He blamed his live-in partner for his disturbed state of mind and also accused her of emotionally blackmailing him. He has worked with Kapil Sharma in ‘Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe’ and the fans were left in shock when he reportedly tried committing suicide. He told fans that he was in a live-in with the woman but she emotionally blackmailed him.

The actor was reportedly heard saying,

“I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar (a western suburb in Mumbai) and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet.” While he was sharing his ordeal, the actor picked up the bottle of insect repellant and drank it after pouring it into a glass.

His friends, who saw him taking the extreme step in a live session, immediately rushed to his house where he was lying unconscious. They called the police and Tirthanand was rushed to the hospital. This is not the first time when Rao had attempted suicide. Earlier in 2021, he did a live session on Facebook and called up his assistant informing him about taking this drastic step due to several reasons.

Well, here's hoping and praying that everything remains fine at his end.