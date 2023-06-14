ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

OMG: Kapil Sharma's co-star Tirthanand Rao drinks poison, attempts suicide during FB Live

Kapil Sharma is one of the finest and most admired and loved personalities in the Indian entertainment industry and we love him. Right now, we hear the sad update of his co-star attempting suicide on FB Live

Author: IWMBuzz
14 Jun,2023 14:52:02
OMG: Kapil Sharma's co-star Tirthanand Rao drinks poison, attempts suicide during FB Live

Kapil Sharma is one of the finest and most admired actors and comedians that we have in the country at present. It’s been many years now that Kapil Sharma has been ruling the roost in the entertainment space and well, we love him for all the nice and wonderful reasons. More often than not, we hear good and positive updates coming from his end. This time however, a really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in.

As per the latest media reports in Times Of India and SpotboyE, his co-star aka actor-comedian Tirthanand Rao attempted suicide by drinking poison during a live session on Facebook. He blamed his live-in partner for his disturbed state of mind and also accused her of emotionally blackmailing him. He has worked with Kapil Sharma in ‘Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe’ and the fans were left in shock when he reportedly tried committing suicide. He told fans that he was in a live-in with the woman but she emotionally blackmailed him.

The actor was reportedly heard saying,

“I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar (a western suburb in Mumbai) and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet.” While he was sharing his ordeal, the actor picked up the bottle of insect repellant and drank it after pouring it into a glass.

His friends, who saw him taking the extreme step in a live session, immediately rushed to his house where he was lying unconscious. They called the police and Tirthanand was rushed to the hospital. This is not the first time when Rao had attempted suicide. Earlier in 2021, he did a live session on Facebook and called up his assistant informing him about taking this drastic step due to several reasons.

Well, here’s hoping and praying that everything remains fine at his end. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shruti Haasan Wows Kapil Sharma With Her Vocals; Watch
Shruti Haasan Wows Kapil Sharma With Her Vocals; Watch
Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, Ankita Lokhande and Urvashi Dholakia’s ‘Naagin’ fun with Kapil Sharma
Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, Ankita Lokhande and Urvashi Dholakia’s ‘Naagin’ fun with Kapil Sharma
In Pics: Kapil Sharma’s fashion style file
In Pics: Kapil Sharma’s fashion style file
Kapil Sharma, Sameer Nair On Zwigato’s Tax Exemption In Odisha
Kapil Sharma, Sameer Nair On Zwigato’s Tax Exemption In Odisha
I Don’t Vibe Well With People Who Are Too Grownup, I Prefer The Company Of My Children – Kapil Sharma
I Don’t Vibe Well With People Who Are Too Grownup, I Prefer The Company Of My Children – Kapil Sharma
Zwigato Box Office Day 1: Kapil Sharma’s movie earns 0.40 crores, all details inside
Zwigato Box Office Day 1: Kapil Sharma’s movie earns 0.40 crores, all details inside
Latest Stories
Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi struggle to revive Shiva’s lost memory
Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi struggle to revive Shiva’s lost memory
Vanshaj: Premraj, Yuvika’s father suffers a massive heart attack
Vanshaj: Premraj, Yuvika’s father suffers a massive heart attack
My most memorable travel was to Abu Dhabi: Mission Majnu fame Aarnav Dhamija
My most memorable travel was to Abu Dhabi: Mission Majnu fame Aarnav Dhamija
My character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is very different and unique: Devanggana Chauhan
My character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is very different and unique: Devanggana Chauhan
Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, check out
Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, check out
Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Read Latest News