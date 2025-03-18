Supriya Shukla gives an interesting update about ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ with Kapil Sharma

Actress Supriya Shukla shared her experience of collaborating with comedian and actor Kapil Sharma in the upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. She revealed that she plays his mother in the sequel and that the shooting has recently been completed, including the climax scenes. Reflecting on the project, she described working with Kapil again as an enjoyable and memorable experience.

When asked if she felt disappointed about not having more opportunities to work with him after her previous appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, she expressed a philosophical outlook. She stated that she believes things unfold as they are meant to, and if something is meant for her, it will come her way. Similarly, if something is not destined to happen, she accepts that it was never meant for her.

Supriya has been a well-known figure in the industry, with numerous roles in television and films. Her association with Kapil Sharma has been well-received, and fans are eager to see their on-screen dynamic once again.

Meanwhile, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is expected to continue the story of the first installment, which was a popular comedy. The film is likely to retain its humorous essence, and Supriya’s role as Kapil’s mother is anticipated to bring warmth and charm to the storyline.

With the shoot now wrapped up, fans await further updates on the film’s release and what it has in store for audiences.