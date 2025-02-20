Exclusive: Supriya Shukla joins Shabir Ahluwalia in Full House Media’s Sony SAB show

Seasoned actress Supriya Shukla who is known for her prolific acting prowess has donned challenging characters and has done an impeccable job with her portrayals. She was last seen in Mera Balam Thanedaar on Colors playing the role of Sulakshana Singh. She has now been roped in for Producers Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s upcoming show for Sony SAB. The show which will be a family comedy tale will have the popular actor Shabir Ahluwalia playing the male lead.

Shabir was last seen in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan opposite Neeharika Roy.

We at IWMBuzz.com have talked at length about the massive search being on to zero in on the female lead alongside Shabir. We wrote exclusively about actors Sumbul Touqeer, Megha Ray, Ashi Singh and Riya Sharma being shortlisted for the prized role. We notified our readers that one among the four will finally be locked as the female lead in the show. If you have missed reading this story, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Sumbul Touqeer, Megha Ray, Ashi Singh, Riya Sharma – Who will play the lead opposite Shabir Ahluwalia in Full House Media’s Sony SAB show?

We now hear of Supriya Shukla being brought on board to play a powerful role.

We buzzed Supriya, but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.