Colors‘ reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 has been the perfect dose of entertainment with it having celebrities providing their daily tadka of laughter amidst the culinary display of their talents. The show hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, has been a great leveller in terms of entertainment and comedy.

Recently we wrote about the show shooting the Holi special episodes. We also wrote about Maha Shivratri being celebrated in the episodes. Now we have news about the show having a special guest on the set, which happens to be popular standup comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s mother. Yes, Kapil Sharma’s mother is a big fan of the show and enjoys watching the episodes. She always wanted to grace the show and interact with the contestants. Her dream came true when she was invited to the set as a special guest.

We hear that the lady also wanted to watch the program live and was happy that she got the opportunity. She was seen interacting with the contestants. For the contestants too, having Kapil Sharma’s mother for company was a great feeling.

