OTT News: Ranvir Shorey Reveals Co-Parenting Experience, Kota Factory Features In Netflix, Latest OTT Release This Week To Netflix Offers Content For Free

Today, the headlines are buzzing on the Internet with the latest news from the OTT world. On our list are Ranvir Shorey’s revealing co-parenting experience, Kota Factory features on Netflix, and the latest OTT series reveal scheduled for this week. Netflix offers content for free to users. Let’s take a look at the news below.

1) Ranvir Shorey Reveals Co-Parenting Experience

In the latest episode on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Ranvir Shorey talks about the equation he shares with his ex-wife, Konkana Sen Sharma. He stated, “Ghar par toh akela main he hoon, matlab mera beta aadha time mere saath hota hai… Aadha time apni maa ke saath aur aadha time mere saath. Matlab bacche ke liye joh hota hai utna he.” Further, he added that he is not ready to get into a romantic relationship yet and feels ‘content’ with his work.

2) Kota Factory Season 3 Features On Netflix

Kota Factory Season 3, the critically praised black-and-white student drama on Netflix, debuted on Thursday, June 20, and has won over admirers worldwide, including India. The show debuted at the top of Netflix India’s Top 10 TV Shows and reached the seventh rank on Netflix’s global list of the best non-English TV in seven different countries! Showrunner Raghav Subbu is in charge of Kota Factory Season 3, produced by TVF Productions and directed by Pratish Mehta.

3) Fawad Khan Returns To Indian Screen

Fans can’t contain their excitement as Fawad Khan makes a comeback on television with Barzakh. After 12 years apart, the Pakistani actor reunites with co-star Sanam Saeed from Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and the two are creating a buzz unlike anything else.

4) Maharaja OTT Streaming Details

Following its premiere, Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film, Maharaja, received an overwhelming response. The movie that generated the least hype before its premiere has been a huge hit. Unexpectedly, Telugu States also saw strong box office success for the movie. Maharaja has a very good possibility of becoming a global hit film with over 100 crores in revenue. In Telugu, the movie is almost at the 20 crore level globally in box office receipts. The movie will be available for streaming on July 19 on Netflix.

5) Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mega Hit Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Is Stream On This OTT Platform

Back-to-back massive hits for Prithviraj Sukumaran have him on a high. On May 16, the audience reacted incredibly well to his most recent film, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. At the global box office, it brought in over Rs. 90 crores. The film, screened in theaters for forty days, can now be streamed in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada on Disney Plus Hotstar.

6) Latest OTT Release This Week

Now that your weekly update on the newest OTT releases has arrived, you can look forward to an excellent selection of films and TV series to fulfill your binge-watching desires this coming week. Here is the list below:

1. My Lady Jane- This series will be released on 27th June 2024 on the Amazon Prime OTT platform.

2. Supacell- This thrilling sci-fi series will release on 27th June 2024 on Netflix.

3. That 90s Show Part 2- The nostalgic series will be released on 27th June 2024 on Netflix.

4. A Family Affair- This rom-com series will be on Netflix on 28th June 2024.

5. Civil War- The thriller Future of America series will be released on 28th June 2024 on Prime Video.

7) Netflix Offers Content For Free

There have been reports that Netflix intends to launch a free, ad-supported tier in certain areas, representing a major change in the company’s financial model. Consequently, Netflix will be available to users at no cost.