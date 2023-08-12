Pavitra Rishta Fame Ankita Lokhande's Father Passes Away At 68

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande’s father, Shashikant Lokhande, passed away on 12th August 2023. The reason behind the sudden demise is not known yet. However, as per the media reports, the last rites will be held at Oshiwara Crematorium on 13th August 2023 around 11 in the morning. Her father had been unwell for a while now.

On Father’s Day this year, Ankita Lokhande shared an adorable clip with a long caption, “Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for u but I love u bahut sara .. i hv seen u struggling for many things when I was a child but u made sure that your children doesn’t.. u always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become .. I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength.. I remember when I started my journey in mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay.. you made it happened no matter what was going on in your life because u believed in my dreams.. I am, and I will be always grateful and blessed to have u paa .. I have seen u struggling with your health but ur strong will what I saw that time was something else and ur smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I’m very very proud to be your daughter.. love u paa forever and ever and ever. Happy Father’s Day paa @skl644494. Your Rajarajeshwari (sic).”

Ankita Lokhande’s father was 68 years old. The actress and her husband, Vicky Jain, have not yet commented on the demise. The diva shared a close bond with her father.

Keep reading IWMBuzz for more updates like this.