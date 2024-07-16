Pranali Rathod Seeks Blessing At Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Release Of The New Show

Do you remember Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod? Of course, you do, and there is good news for all her fans as the actress is finally returning to the screens with her new show. The gorgeous Pranali became a household name portraying the character of Akshara. As fans missed her on-screen presence, the actress is all set to entertain the audience with her new character and show. However, before she begins her new journey, the actress seeks blessing at Siddhivinayak Temple.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pranali shared a collage photo in her story. She looks happy in the image as she seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai before her new show’s release. She poses with her close friends and family outside of the temple. The actress’s huge smile shows her enthusiasm for the new project.

In the photo, Pranali looks oh-so-pretty in Western fits that serve traditional casual goals. She wore a green bandhani print short kurta top paired with denim jeans. With her open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and pink lips, she looks wow. Gracing her look with her beautiful smile, she is stabbing hearts.

Pranali Rathod is all set to return to screens with Colors TV’s upcoming show alongside Aashay Mishra. The show was on hold earlier, but now it is back on track.