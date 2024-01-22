Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Nishigandha Wad, Melanie Nazareth and Alka Kaushal retained for post leap story

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show which had Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore playing the lead roles of Haider, Dua and Gazal, is now headed for a generation leap. This show will bring back the heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar into action. He will play the male lead on the show, Subhan, who will be Kaynaat and Hafeez’s son.

The show is presently seeing dramatic turnarounds after Gazal has come to the fore, becoming pregnant with Haider’s child. As we know, Dua is also pregnant. The ladies of the house – Heena (Nishgandha Wad), Gulnaaz (Melanie Nazareth) and Hamida (Alka Kaushal) are on a mission to kill both Gazal and her child. They plan to do Gazal’s abortion which is highly risky for the mother too.

Reports in the media state that Dheeraj Dhoopar will play the male lead. Seerat Kapoor of Imlie fame will play the female lead, who will be Dua’s daughter. The character of Dua will be retained, but now it will be played by Raymon Kakar.

We now hear that the show will retain a few actors for the post-leap story phase. Nishigandha Wad who is Haider’s mother Heena, will be retained to take the story forward. So will be Gulnaaz’s character which is played by Melanie Nazareth. Gulnaaz is Haider’s step-mother. Hamida aka Alka Kaushal will also be retained in the show, as per our reliable source. She plays mother to Dua.

