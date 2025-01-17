Reem Shaikh Confesses Having A Crush On This Contestant In Bigg Boss 18

Reem Shaikh is a popular Indian actress who started her journey as an actor in childhood, and she has come very far with several hit shows. Recently, she appeared in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 1, where she sustained major burns on her face. This year, the actress is working on new projects, and fans are eagerly awaiting her comeback. Amidst that, the actress recently, in her interview, confessed to having a crush on a TV actor who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Let’s find out.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Reem Shaikh confessed to having a crush on a popular TV actor who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Many of us might be wondering who that actor is among Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, and Avinash Mishra, as these three are left in the show. Let’s reveal that Reem had a crush on Colors Ladla, aka Vivian Dsena, and she is rooting for him to win.

When asked if she watched Bigg Boss, Reem instantly replied, ‘Yes.’ Revealing her favorite in this season, she said, “See, Vivian has been my crush okay since Pyaar Ke Ek Kahani. He has been my crush, so I am unable to follow this season properly because I was traveling the whole of December, but whatever it may be, it’s Vivian.” She also shared that she wants him to win.

Reem Shaikh is all set to make her comeback with her upcoming project, Ek Farzi Love Story.